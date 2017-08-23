Bobby Joe Steptoe, 78

Funeral services for Bobby Joe Steptoe, 78, of Swainsboro were held Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Shady Baptist Church with Rev. Rusty Moore and Rev. Wayne Page officiating. Interment followed in the Mt. Shady Baptist Church Cemetery. He passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at the Meadows Regional Hospital in Vidalia.

Mr. Bobby Joe Steptoe was born on April 13, 1939, to the late G.L and Ruby Steptoe. He retired from the Emanuel County Board of Education, where he devoted some 25 years with the school system as a bus driver. Teachers, students, and parents have expressed how “Mr. Bobby” made an impact on the students that rode his bus. Each student was special, and many received nicknames from him. He was a retired farmer, loved to cook, and took great pride in the family farm, located on Highway 57 East. Steptoe was a member and senior deacon of Mt. Shady Baptist Church. He had a great passion for his church and its family. Steptoe’s desires were to beautify the church and set good examples for those who came to worship there. In January 2012, he was given the name “B-Bop” by little Isabella. This new name became common with family and friends. Isabella was the sparkle of Steptoe’s eye. He also loved taking care of his fur babies, LuLu, Pearlie, Willie, Roscoe, Maggie, and Sugar. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was preceded in death by a son, Joey Steptoe, and a sister, Louise Gaudry.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Edenfield Steptoe, one son, David (Kendall) Steptoe, two daughters, Diana (Chris) Knight and Janet Steptoe, and one granddaughter, Isabella Grace Steptoe, all of Swainsboro; a brother, Billy Steptoe of Dublin; a sister, Bonnie Williamson of Oak Park; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Pallbearers were Joey Goodman, Tom Phillips, Jeremy Page, Ray Goodman, Andy Tapley, Jerod Goodman, Mitchell Edenfield, Andy Dixon, and Lynn Edenfield. Honorary pallbearers were Rev. Wilmer Hall, Catherine Page, Gordon Goodman, Marie Goodman, Colon Henry, Jean Henry, Dent Beasley, Martha Nell Beasley, Gene Wilkes, Shelba Wilkes, Jessie Goodman, Michelle Goodman, Mike Tapley, Bonnie Tapley, Mark Lumley, Many Lumley, Alex Grindler, Martha Grindler, Wilbur Stephens, and Kay Stephens.

Memorials can be sent in his memory to Mt. Shady Baptist Church Building Fund of the MT. Shady Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 630 Sandhill Rd. in Swainsboro.