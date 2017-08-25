Benefit to be held for Jordan Thompson September 16

A benefit for Jordan “Shaky” Thompson will be held September 16 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Swainsboro Moose Lodge, located at 206 Harmon Road. Admission at the door will be $10 per person or $15 per couple. Entertainment will include Chuckie P. and Friends. There will be a corn toss tournament as well, which teams can enter for $25. Sign-up for the tournament will be at 12 p.m., with bags in the air at 1:30. Chicken plates will be sold for $7 each, or a generous donation. Food may be picked up from 12 – 4 p.m. For more information about this event, contact 478-299-3881, 478-357-7242, or 478-494-0350.

On July 15, Thompson was involved in an ATV accident. He received major injuries, including three skull fractures, brain bleeding, and road rash. He was flown from Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin to The Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon. He spent nine days there before being discharged on July 24. He returned home, only to be readmitted into The Medical Center two days later to await an opening for treatment at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta. On August 11, Thompson was cleared to return home for good.

Proceeds from the benefit will be applied toward Thompson’s recovery. KeyTees in Wrightsville has support shirts available for purchase as well. He is the 21-year-old son of Vickie Thompson and Clint Thompson.