Addie Mae Cody-Moseley, 86

Funeral services for Addie Mae Cody-Moseley, 86, were held Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 1 p.m. at St. Mark AME Church, located in Wadley, with Reverend Dr. Catherine Braswell officiating. She died August 12, 2017.

Mrs. Addie Mae Cody-Moseley was born May 8, 1931, to the late Henry Cody and Lilie Nee Stephens Cody. She was raised in Wadley, where she attended the Wadley Public School System and graduated from Dickerson Training High School in Vidalia. After graduation, Moseley attended Morris Brown College in Atlanta. She lated moved to Philadelphia, Pa., where she began working and married Benjamin Moseley. Moseley later moved to Jersey City, N.J., where she raised her two sons and continued her college education. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Correction and Pathology with a concentration in Behavioral Sciences from Jersey City State College. Moseley then continued her studies and received a New Jersey State Certificate for Teacher of the Handicapped and also completed graduate studies at Kean University in Union, N.J.

Moseley was no stranger to work and had a diverse work history which began in 1948. She worked for Sears and Roebuck Mail Order House, Emerson Radio and Television, Western Electric, and the United States Postal Service, where she worked from 1968 – 1988. In addition, she worked for the Jersey City Board of Education from 1976-2002 and became a member of the Child Study Team.

At age 13, Moseley joined St. Mark A.M.E. church n Wadley. She was a member of the youth choir, June Missionary, Junior League, Class Leaser, and Sunday School. She was an affiliate member and served in whatever capacity she could. In 1963, she became a member of Clair Memorial U.M.C. in Jersey City, N.J., where she served on several council boards and committees. During summers, Moseley would help transport children from local churches and the community to United Methodist Camp Alders gate. She served on the Board of Trustees, Education and Interpretation Coordinator for the United Methodist Women, Stewardship, worship committee, church council, communion stewards, and other special program committees and boards. Community involvement was important to her and throughout her life, Moseley was recognized for her outstanding achievements. As a matriarch of the family, she was family-oriented and was always instrumental in planning the Cody family’s annual dinner. Her philosophy in life was to love God, family, neighbors, and self and to live by the golden rule ? “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Moseley was proceeded in death by her parents; eight sisters, Bessie Smith, Carrie Darsaw, Mary Cody, Dorothy Wilcher, Beaulah Wright, Sylvia Marion, Gertie Cody, and Hattie Smith; seven brothers, Edward Cody, John Cody, William Cody, Isaiah Cody, Lonzy Cody, Moses Cody, and Oliver Cody; and one son, Ronald D. Moseley.

Survivors include one son, Kevin T. Moseley; one daughter-in-law, Patricia Moseley; seven grandchildren, Andres’ D. (Lashon) Moseley; Sharhonda L. (Kirey) Ford, Asia N. (Randolph) Johnson, Sonia L. (Bryan) Jones, Ryan Stanberry, and Kayla and Devin Moseley; five great-grandchildren, Shared Bunch, Mariah Moseley, Zoey and Zion Jones, and Dunia Roberson; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Pallbearers were nephews and nieces were flower bearers.

Jogresan Mortuary Inc. of Wadley was in charge of arrangements.