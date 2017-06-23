Yard Sale
by Pam Akridge | June 23, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: June 23, 2017 at 4:11 pm
Yard sale to be held on Saturday June 24th 7a.m to 11a.m., at 110 Hicks Ave Hwy 1 South, just past Gambrell Photography. Look for signs!
