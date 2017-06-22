Welders “Flip” Classroom at Southeastern Technical College

First semester Welding students in Chris Cumbee’s class learned first hand what a “flipped classroom” is all about. The students played the role of instructors and STC administrator, Gail Ware and faculty members Lisa Dukes, Psychology instructor, and Tony Criswell, Electrical instructor, became their students.

The students presented a PowerPoint presentation on Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW) also referred to as MIG or Metal Inert Gas welding. The welding students also incorporated hands-on demonstrations of the welding machine, safety gear, and welding supplies. “I learned so much about Welding safety, wires, shielding gas, different metals, the welding machines, and the various types of welding and their uses,” stated Ware. “I was very impressed with the students’ knowledge after just a few short weeks of their first semester of classes and delighted about their enthusiasm to share their learning with us.”

MIG welders are in demand right here in our local area. If you are interested in learning more about the various forms of welding, contact Southeastern Technical College today at (478) 289-2200 or Chris Cumbee at (478) 289-2325 for more information.