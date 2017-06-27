Vora awarded Governor’s Teaching Fellowship

Last Updated: June 26, 2017 at 4:37 pm

Mina Vora, Associate Professor in the School of Mathematics and Natural Sciences at East Georgia State College, was recently awarded the Governor’s Teaching Fellowship. The program will be held at the University of Georgia.

The Governor’s Teaching Fellows Program was established by Zell Miller, Governor of Georgia from 1991 – 1999, to provide Georgia’s higher education faculty with expanded opportunities for developing important teaching skills. The program is offered through UGA’s Institute of Higher Education.

“The EGSC School of Mathematics and Natural Sciences congratulates Mina Vora for being selected as a Governor’s Teaching Fellow for the academic year 2017-18,” said Dean of the School Dr. Jimmy Wedincamp. “This honor is the result of Mrs. Vora’s hard work and dedication to her students.”