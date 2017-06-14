Two killed, three injured in Highway 80 East crash
by Halei Lamb | June 14, 2017 10:51 am
by BILL CAHILL, SFD PIO
For the second time in 16 days, tragedy has struck on Emanuel County roads.
Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, two motor vehicles crashed head-on in front of the dumpster site on Highway 80 East just beyond Hadden’s Wrecking Company. A 2004 Saturn Ion containing…
