Two killed, three injured in Highway 80 East crash

by BILL CAHILL, SFD PIO

For the second time in 16 days, tragedy has struck on Emanuel County roads.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, two motor vehicles crashed head-on in front of the dumpster site on Highway 80 East just beyond Hadden’s Wrecking Company. A 2004 Saturn Ion containing…

For the full story, check out the front page of this week’s Blade!