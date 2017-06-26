STC Medical Assisting Club Raising Funds to Pay for Certification Exams

The Medical Assisting Club at Southeastern Technical College is selling doughnuts to raise funds to help pay for their certification exams. If you are interested in supporting the students, please contact Kimbie Brown at (478) 289-2243 or Stephannie Waters at (912) 538-3195 as soon as possible. Doughnuts arrived this morning and are going fast. Call now!