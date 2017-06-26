STC Fish and Wildlife Students Learn Chainsaw Techniques

STC Fish & Wildlife Management student, Landon Pickle, demonstrates chainsaw cutting and safety techniques. Other members of the FWMT class, Darryl Copeland, Jacob Fulghum, Kalob Griggs, Clyde Holaway, and Zack Martin, also got hands-on chainsaw experience during the cutting and clean up the dead eucalyptus tree located on the grounds of the STC Swainsboro Campus. For more information about the Fish & Wildlife Management program, contact Southeastern Technical College at (478) 289-2200 or Jill Lehman at (478) 289-2303.