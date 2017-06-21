SES students complete STEM activities
by Halei Lamb | June 21, 2017 4:26 pm
Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 4:27 pm
Prior to summer adjournment, Mrs. Poole’s third grade class at Swainsboro Elementary School completed several STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) activities. The students were given a number of items to build a free-standing tower. They worked together to create the tower shown in the photograph, which measured 19 inches tall. Pictured with Poole are students Quinonliyah Ortiz, Zybrionna Ford, De’Avion Rountree, Marisol Puente-Silva, and Elijah Linton after completing the spaghetti challenge.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.