SES students complete STEM activities

Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 4:27 pm

Prior to summer adjournment, Mrs. Poole’s third grade class at Swainsboro Elementary School completed several STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) activities. The students were given a number of items to build a free-standing tower. They worked together to create the tower shown in the photograph, which measured 19 inches tall. Pictured with Poole are students Quinonliyah Ortiz, Zybrionna Ford, De’Avion Rountree, Marisol Puente-Silva, and Elijah Linton after completing the spaghetti challenge.