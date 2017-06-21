Scouts kayak George L. Smith State Park
by Halei Lamb | June 21, 2017 4:10 pm
On Thursday, June 15, Cub Scouts from Pack 75 in Swainsboro visited George L. Smith State Park as part of their effort to achieve the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) National Summertime Award.
The scouts teamed up with Wesley Hendley from Mill Pond Kayak to…
For the complete story, purchase this week’s edition of The Blade!
