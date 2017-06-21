Raceway Action 6-21-2017 Edition

by CANDY CARROLL

Saturday night’s racing action at Swainsboro Raceway started off with the 602 Crate Late Model division. Jim Rogers took an early lead as Ahnna Parkhurst moved into the second position. By Lap 5, Rogers began pulling away and Parkhurst held onto second. Halfway, Parkhurst began closing in on Rogers’s lead. Rogers led to the checkered, earning his first win at Swainsboro Raceway. Parkhurst in second and Tyler Mimbs in third finished out the top three.

For the complete story, purchase this week’s edition of The Blade.