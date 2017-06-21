POTW: Piper and Sassy
by Halei Lamb | June 21, 2017 4:21 pm
This week’s Pets of the Week are Piper and Sassy.
Piper is a 1-year-old lab mix. She is good with kids and other dogs, and has a very affectionate and playful spirit. She would love to have a home she can call her very own.
Sassy is a 2-year-old mixed breed. She is dog-friendly and loves attention. Sassy has been patiently awaiting a place to call home since January.
For more information on Piper and Sassy, please contact the Emanuel County Animal Shelter at 478-237-4040.
