POTW: Piper and Sassy

This week’s Pets of the Week are Piper and Sassy.

Piper is a 1-year-old lab mix. She is good with kids and other dogs, and has a very affectionate and playful spirit. She would love to have a home she can call her very own.

Sassy is a 2-year-old mixed breed. She is dog-friendly and loves attention. Sassy has been patiently awaiting a place to call home since January.

For more information on Piper and Sassy, please contact the Emanuel County Animal Shelter at 478-237-4040.