POTW: Abby and Applejack
by Halei Lamb | June 14, 2017 1:38 pm
Meet Abby and Applejack. These two sweet fur-babies are waiting on their forever homes. For their full story, check out this week’s Blade or contact the Emanuel Co. Animal Shelter!
by Halei Lamb | June 14, 2017 1:38 pm
Meet Abby and Applejack. These two sweet fur-babies are waiting on their forever homes. For their full story, check out this week’s Blade or contact the Emanuel Co. Animal Shelter!
© Copyright 2017 | Emanuel County Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.