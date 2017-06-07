Police Report 6-7-17

May 19

Police responded to 414 S. Main St. in reference to an offender shoplifting less than $300.

May 23

Complainant stated he and the offender made arrangements of sale for a vehicle. The offender took the vehicle and the title, where she signed the title as buyer. Later, the offender returned the vehicle to the complainant along with the signed title.

May 24

Police responded to 625 Electric Dr in reference to theft by taking more than $500 and criminal trespass of property.

May 25

Victim reported the offender has been harassing her and entered her property without permission.

May 26

Victim reported transaction fraud on her banking account.

Complainant stated she struck a dog while traveling on Longview Rd.

Victim reported an offender entered his truck without permission and possibly stole $60.

Officer met with offender in attempt to resolve a family conflict.

May 28

Victim reported an unknown offender attempted to break into her house of residence. Upon arrival of police, the victim also noticed her shed had been broken into and two HP Laptops were missing.

Officer responded to 202 W. Main Street in reference to theft or lost/mislaid property.

May 29

Officers responded to 523 Center St. in reference to theft by taking of personal property.

May 30

Victim reported offender took his weed-eater, damaging it, then threw it in the garbage.

Police responded to 555 Dawson St. in reference to a verbal dispute that led to altercations.

Police responded to 222 S. Racetrack St. in reference to a stolen cell phone.

Officers responded to 401 N. Main St. in reference to an unknown offender trying to cash a $20 counterfeit bill.

May 31

Officers responded to 417 W. Church St. in reference to burglary with no forced entry. The victim stated that when she and her roommate returned home, she noticed two of her T.V.s and her laptop were stolen.

Police responded to 127 Arden Dr. in reference to an unwanted person not leaving the property.