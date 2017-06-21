Percy Peabody visits Exchangites

The Swainsboro Exchange Club welcomed a special guest to its meeting on Tuesday, June 13. Eddy Jones played the part of Percy Peabody and entertained the 32 members who attended the meeting with his southern humor. By day, “Percy” is employed at Pineland Telephone Cooperative, where he has worked for 40 years.

