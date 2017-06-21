NFL coach to conduct skills camp this week

Nick Eason, defensive line coach of the Tennessee Titans, will be on hand to work with local boys and girls ages 6-16 for the 1st Annual Skills and Drills Youth Camp tomorrow, June 22, and Friday, June 23. The camp will take place at Swainsboro High School’s Tiger Field. Registration and check-in will be held at 11 a.m., and each participant must sign a waiver form. The days’ activities will begin at 11:45 a.m. Following a lunch break, activities will resume and will cease later in the afternoon at 1 p.m. Bounce houses will be provided for the young children who attend (ages 3-5) on Friday. For more information, contact Dessie Davis at 912-536-3783 or Al Huston at 478-268-0867. Please don’t let today’s adolescents miss this free event with one of the National Football League’s best coaches!