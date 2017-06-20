National Milkshake Day

Today is a great day to stop and buy a milkshake!

The first time the term “milkshake” was used in print was in 1885. This milkshake was a concoction of cream, eggs, and whiskey which was often served with other alcoholic tonics such as lemonades and soda waters

By 1900, a milkshake was often referred to as “wholesome drinks made with chocolate, strawberry or vanilla syrups.” A few years later in the early 1900s, people began asking for this new treat with a scoop of ice cream. It was then by the 1930s that milkshakes were a popular drink in malt shops everywhere.