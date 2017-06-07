Mark Steven Justice, 57

Memorial services for Mark Steven Justice, 57, were held Monday, June 5, 2017 in the chapel of Chapman Funeral Home at 7 p.m. He passed away at his residence on Satureday, June 3, 2017 following an extended illness.

Mr. Mark Steven Justice was born January 28, 1960 in Waycross to the late Donel Justice and Annette King Justice. He was an acid NASCAR fan; his facorite driver was Clint Bowyer. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. Justice was a member of the Daniel Creek Hunting Club and was of the Baptist faith. He was preceeded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Mary R. Justice of Swainsboro; sons, Matt (Jaclyn) Justice of Swainsboro and Jeremy (Kayla) Justice of Welcome, N.C., stepsons, Brian (Olympia) Tuttle, Michael Tuttle, and Paul (Joni) Tuttle, all of Swainsboro; brother, Cregg (Georgia) Justice of Ivey; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.

JUSTICE