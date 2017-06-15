Lt. Gov. Cagle visits Emanuel County

by WHITLEY CLIFTON



On Tuesday, June 6, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle held a campaign and fundraising event at The Barn, owned by H.G. Yeomans, where he spoke with locals on his goals for rural Georgia. Attendees mingled and enjoyed a barbecue lunch with all the trimmings and met Cagle and discussed their issues. In return, Cagle discussed the problems he sees, as well as solutions to them to ultimately strengthen the state of Georgia.

On April 30, 2017, Cagle announced his decision to run as governor for the State of Georgia. Since the announcement, Cagle has visited 26 counties and has communicated with more than 1.5 million voters in the state. Cagle’s vision is to create 500,000 new jobs within his first four years in office and to develop a workforce that is second to none.

One big aspect that Cagle is focused on is workforce development through his college and career academies initiative and apprenticeship program known as GA CATT. This program will allow students to enroll in college classes while attending high school. Beginning in the 10th grade, high school students will now have the opportunity to complete their education with a high school diploma, German apprenticeship certificate, and an associate degree in industrial mechanics through West Georgia Technical College.

Another issue Cagle wants to improve is rural broadband. He feels strongly that without proper broadband, people are often left behind. He understands that businesses cannot meet their bottom line necessities and grow without internet access to help improve their daily working operations. Likewise, children cannot learn or complete homework assignments without internet. The governor candidate intends to make sure that children, business owners, and rural communities have access to basic necessities.

Also, Cagle also hopes to see great potential come from the Georgia Ports. He sees the ports as being a huge avenue to grow rural Georgia and bring in more jobs as well.

Collectively, Cagle views these three aspects as critical accents to a functional society. For more information about his campaign on the whole, visit www.CaseyCagle.com.