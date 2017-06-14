Legals

IN THE SUPERIOR COUT OF EMANUEL COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA

JAMES E. BRADY, PLAINTIF

VS.

ANNIE MARY HEATH, DEFENDANT

CIVIL ACTION FILE NO. 16CV260

NOTICE TO NONRESIDENT DEFENDANT

TO: ANNIE MARY HEATH

a.k.a. ANNIE MARY BRADY

a.k.a. ANNIE HEATH BRADY

By order of the Court for service by publication dated the 9th day of May, 2017, you are hereby notified that on the 6th day of October, 2016 JAMES E. BRADY, the Plaintiff, filed suit against you for divorce in the Superior Court of Emanuel County, Emanuel County Courthouse, Swainsboro, GA 30401.

You are hereby required to file with the clerk of the Superior Court of Emanuel County, and to serve upon Plaintiff’s attorney, RICHARD J. THOMPSON, P.O.Box 824, Swainsboro, GA 30401, an answer to the Complaint in writing within 60 days of the day of said order for service by publication.

Witness the Honorable Judge of the Superior Court of Emanuel County, this 16th day of May, 2017.

Courtney Rowland, dep.

Clerk of Superior Court

Emanuel County

Emanuel County Courthouse

Swainsboro, GA 30401

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

All creditors of the estate of NANCY JEAN VANDYKE, decedent, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to Jerry N. Cadle, P.C., P.O. Box 68, Swainsboro, GA 30401 according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.

This 17th day of May, 2017.

JUDY L. MCVEY, Executrix of the Estate of NANCY JEAN VANDYKE, decedent

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

All creditors of the estate of VERREDA A. HAYSLIP MILLS, decedent, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to Jerry N. Cadle, P.C., P.O. Box 68, Swainsboro, GA 30401 according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.

This 17th day of May, 2017.

Ashley Mills Cox, Executrix of the Estate of VERREDA A. HAYSLIP MILLS, decedent

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

All creditors of the estate of Thomas D. Flanders, decedent, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to Jerry N. Cadle, P.C., P.O. Box 68, Swainsboro, GA 30401 according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.

This 23rd day of May, 2017.

Douglas Mitchell Flanders, Administrator of the Estate of Thomas D. Flanders, decedent

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

All creditors of the estate of Elsie W. Oglesby, decedent, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to Jerry N. Cadle, P.C., P.O. Box 68, Swainsboro, GA 30401 according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.

This 26th day of May, 2017.

Finta Williamson Beasley, Executrix of the Estate of Elsie W. Oglesby, decedent

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF EMANUEL

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by William Roy Reese Jr. and Betty Jo Reese to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Choice Capital Funding, Inc., its successors and assigns dated October 21, 2005, and recorded in Deed Book 256, Page 471, Emanuel County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Friarball 43 LLC, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $71,000.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Wednesday, July 5, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:

TRACT ONE: All that tract or parcel of land lying, situate, and being in the 1748th G. M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia and in the City of Adrian fronting on Nora Street a distance of 75 feet and running back a distance of 159 feet and being bounded, now or formerly, as follows: North by Green Street; East by Nora Street; South by lands of L. V. Watkins; and West by lands of Wicker.

The above described property is the same as that conveyed by Joint Survivorship Warranty Deed from William Roy Reese, Sr. to William Roy Reese, Jr. and Betty Jo Reese dated March 2000 and recorded in Deed Book 141, Pages 135-136 of the Records of the Office of Clerk, Emanuel County Superior Court.

TRACT TWO: All that tract or parcel of land lying, situate and being in the City of Adrian, 1748th G. M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, being irregular in shape and more particularly described as follows: Said tract of land fronts 60 feet, more or less, on Pine Street a/k/a Maple Street at the Northwest corner of the intersection of said road with Nora Street, (sic – the Easternmost boundary line then runs back along the right-of-way of Nora Street) a distance of approximately 225 feet. Said property line then turns in a generally Westerly direction and runs back a distance of approximately 300 feet (incorrectly shown in Security Deed as 30 feet); said line then turns generally in a Southerly direction a distance of 75 feet. (sic – The property line then turns and runs in a generally Easterly direction a distance of 235 feet.) Said property line then turns and runs generally in a Southerly direction a distance of 150 feet back to the right-of-way of Pine Street a/k/a Maple Street. Said tract of land is bounded generally, now or formerly, as follows: North by lands of Jimmy L. Grant and lands of William Roy Reese, Jr.; East by the right-of-way of Nora Street; South by the right-of-way of Pine Street a/k/a Maple Street and lands of Shirley Beck and lands of Sherry Hightower; and West by lands of Shirley Beck and lands of Steve McCoy.

The above described property is the same as that conveyed by Quit Claim Deed from J. Rufus Youmans, Jr. and Mabel Y. Poole, Individually and as Co-Executors of the J. Rufus Youmans, Sr. Estate to William Roy Reese, Jr. dated October 26, 2004 and recorded in Deed Book 235, Pages 573-574 of the Records of the Office of Clerk, Emanuel County Superior Court.

More commonly known as 211 Nora Blvd, Adrian, GA 31002. Map/Parcel No. AD1-34 and AD1-35

Said property is known as 211 Nora Boulevard, Adrian, GA 31002, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.

The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.

The property is or may be in the possession of William Roy Reese, Jr., a/k/a Jr. William R. Reese and Betty Jo Reese, successor in interest or tenant(s).

Friarball 43 LLC as Attorney-in-Fact for William Roy Reese Jr. and Betty Jo Reese

File no. 16-062514

SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*

Attorneys and Counselors at Law

211 Perimeter Center Parkway, N.E., Suite 300

Atlanta, GA 30346

770-220-2535/CH

shapiroandhasty.com

*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

Because of default in the payment of notes secured by deeds to secure debt executed by MIKE BEASLEY D/B/A BEASLEY CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION, dated November 30, 1999, recorded in Deed Book 137, page 101, Emanuel County records, and by WILLIAM MIKE BEASLEY, dated May 28, 2002, recorded in Deed Book 182, page 46, Emanuel County records, the undersigned has declared the full unpaid amount of the indebtedness referred to due and payable and, acting under the power of sale contained in said deed, for the purpose of paying said indebtedness, will on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 during the legal hours of sale at the Emanuel County Courthouse, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the lands described in said deeds, to-wit:

Tract 1:

All that tract or parcel of land lying, situate and being in the 58th G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, containing 45.961 acres, more or less, as shown on that particular plat of survey prepared by Walter K. Maupin, Jr., dated March 25, 1997, which is recorded in Plat Book 18, Page 160 of the Emanuel County Clerk’s Records. Said plat by reference hereto is incorporated herein for a more full, complete, and accurate description of said property. Said tract of land being bounded now or formerly as follows: North by lands of Mary Ella Chance Estate; East by the right of way of State Highway 57; South by lands of W.E. Rountree; and West by lands of Isaiah and Cathy Andrews.

LESS AND EXCEPT: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the 58th G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, containing 2.59 acres as shown by plat of survey prepared by G. William Donaldson, Surveyor, dated January 24, 2000, and recorded in Plat Book 18, Page 304, of the Emanuel County Clerk’s Records. Said plat is by reference incorporated herein by reference. Said tract is bounded as shown on said plat on the Northeast by Georgia Highway 57; on the Southeast, Southwest, and Northwest by other lands of William Michael Beasley.

Tract 2:

All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the 58th G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, containing 2.59 acres as shown by plat of survey prepared by G. William Donaldson, Surveyor, dated January 24, 2000, and recorded in Plat Book 18, Page 304, of the Emanuel County Clerk’s Records. Said plat is by reference incorporated herein by reference. Said tract is bounded as shown on said plat on the Northeast by Georgia Highway 57; on the Southeast, Southwest, and Northwest by other lands of William Michael Beasley.

Said property is to be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes, which are liens, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens and encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants and matters superior to the aforesaid Deeds to Secure Debt first set out above. Said property is also sold “as is” without any representation, warranty, or recourse against the above named creditor or the undersigned.

The undersigned will execute a deed to the purchaser as authorized by the aforementioned debt deed.

This the 26th day of May, 2017.

Richard M. McNeely as Attorney in Fact for

Spivey State Bank

RICHARD M. MCNEELY PC

313 SOUTH MAIN STREET

SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA 30401

IN THE PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF EMANUEL

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

AYDEN BLAKE REWIS,

ESTATE NO. 17E0074

MINOR

NOTICE

Date of second publication, if any June 14, 2017

TO: JOESPH BLAKE REWIS

You are hereby notified that JEANNIE KIRBY has filed a Petition seeking to be appointed temporary guardian of the above-named Minor. All objections to the Petition to the appointment of a temporary guardian or the appointment of the Petitioner as temporary guardian, must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and be filed with this Court no later than fourteen (14) days after this notice is mailed, or ten (10) days after this notice is personally served upon you, or ten (10) days after the second publication of this notice if you are served by publication. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or Georgia probate court clerk and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees.

NOTE: If a natural guardian files a timely objection to the creation of the temporary guardianship, the Petition will be dismissed. If a natural guardian files an objection to the appointment of the Petitioner as guardian, or if a parent who is not a natural guardian files an objection to the Petition, a hearing on the matter shall be held in the Probate Court of Emanuel County, 125 S Main Street Swainsboro, Georgia on June 26, 2017 at 10:00 o’clock A.M. If no objection is filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

P.O.BOX 70

DON E. WILKES

Address

Judge of the Probate Court

SWAINSBORO, GA. 30401

By:

Jeanie Hooks

478-455-2186

Clerk/Deputy Clerk of the Probate Court

Telephone Number

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY.

Notice is hereby given that FAITH ANN WILLIAMS MARTINEZ-ROSALES & ROGELIO MARTINEZ-ROSALES filed their Petition in the Superior Court of Emanuel County, Georgia, on the _____ day of May, 2017, for a change in the name of their child from JONATHAN ROGELIO WILLIAMS to JONATHAN ROGELIO MARTINEZ. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested party to appear in said Court and file objections to such name change within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.

This _____ day of _________, 2017.

WILLIAM H. MCWHORTER, JR.

Attorney at law

State Bar Number: 499950

Shepherd, Gary & McWhorter, LLC

P.O. Drawer 99

109 East Moring Street

Swainsboro, GA 30401

478-237-7551

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

All creditors of the estate of Effie M. Harmon, decedent, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to Jerry N. Cadle, P.C., P.O. Box 68, Swainsboro, GA 30401 according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.

This 31st day of May, 2017.

Charles Willie J. Harmon, Sr., Administrator of the Estate of Effie M. Harmon, decedent

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

Because of default in the payment of a note secured by a deed to secure debt executed by Tony L. Amerson, dated August 1, 2005, recorded in Deed Book 252, Pages 273-279, Emanuel County records, the undersigned has declared the full unpaid amount of the indebtedness referred to due and payable and, acting under the power of sale contained in said deed, for the purpose of paying said indebtedness, will on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 during the legal hours of sale at the Emanuel County Courthouse, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the lands described in said deed, to-wit:

All that certain tract or parcel of land, situate, lying and being in the 58th G.M District of Emanuel County, Georgia, containing 38.713 acres, more or less, together with all improvements thereon and designated as Parcel No. 3 on a Plat of Survey dated June 21, 2000, prepared by George William Donaldson, Surveyor, recorded in Plat Book 19, Page 269, Emanuel County Records. Said plat and the reference thereof are incorporated herein for a more complete and accurate description.

The within conveyed property is bounded, now or formerly, according to said Plat as follows: On the North by Parcel No. 2; on the East by property of W. A. Crider, Jr.; on the South by property of the May Estate, McCullar Creek being the property line; and on the West by Parcel No. 1 of said Plat.

The within conveyed property is that same property as was conveyed by Warranty Deed dated August 25, 2000 from Edward L. Amerson, a/k/a Lamar Amerson to Tony Amerson, d/b/a Amerson Straw Farm recorded in Deed Book 148, Page 83, Emanuel County Records.

Also conveyed herewith is one 1999 Horton Summit Mobile Home, Manufacturer’s ID No. H158360GL & R attached to and made a permanent part of the real property conveyed herewith.

Said property is to be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes, which are liens, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens and encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants and matters superior to the aforesaid Deed to Secure Debt first set out above. Said property is also sold “as is” without any representation, warranty, or recourse against the above named creditor or the undersigned.

The undersigned will execute a deed to the purchaser as authorized by the aforementioned debt deed.

This the 1st day of June, 2017.

NotAgSouth Farm Credit, ACA, as Attorney in Fact for Tony L. Amerson

BROWN ROUNTREE PC

26 N MAIN STREET

STATESBORO, GEORGIA 30458

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Deed to Secure Debt given by LAKESIA MILLS to SWAINSBORO FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. P.O. Box 126, Swainsboro, Georgia, 30401, dated December 13, 2013 and recorded in Deed Book 394, page 264, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Wednesday in July, 2017, to wit: July 5, 2017, the following described property:

All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the town of Adrian, Emanuel County, Georgia and being bounded now or formally as follows: On the North by College Street; East by Nora Street; South by Masonic Lodge Property and West by lands of Eliza J. Hutchinson. Said lot being one hundred fifty feet square. This is also the old homeplace of Mrs. Emman (WE) Spell for several years and bounded at one time on the South by John R. Roundtree and on the West by lands of Dr. Kennedy’s Adrian Clinic.

This land location address is 311 Nora Blvd and 0.52 acres. Parcel # AD1 122. Recorded August 19, 2013, Deed Book 390, page 194.

Said Deed to Secure Debt was executed to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of $2,498.67, with interest at the rate specified therein together with all other indebtedness of the borrower to the lender then due or that might thereafter become due, or thereafter become contracted, which was or would be evidenced by a note or notes.

The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. The debt remaining it, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees. Notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees has been given, as provided by law.

Said property is commonly known as 311 Norma Blvd, Adrian, GA 31002, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the subject property is: LASEKIA MILLS or tenant or tenants.

Said property will be sold subject to (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (c) all matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above, including, but not limited to, assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, easements, restrictions, and covenants, etc.

The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; (2) O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1; and (3) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.

Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and nonjudicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.

Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2, the entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Sandra Walker, Swainsboro Financial Services, Inc., P.O. Box 126, Swainsboro, GA 30401, telephone (478) 237-3333.

1GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

Because of default in the payment of a note secured by a deed to secure debt executed by Ashley D. Patrick, to NBank, N.A., dated November 20, 2003, recorded in Deed Book 216, Pages 182-197, Emanuel County records, and assigned to First Covenant Bank on June 22, 2007, said Assignment being recorded in Deed Book 365, Pages 31-32, Emanuel County records, the undersigned has declared the full unpaid amount of the indebtedness referred to due and payable and, acting under the power of sale contained in said deed, for the purpose of paying said indebtedness, will on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 during the legal hours of sale at the Emanuel County Courthouse, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the lands described in said deed, to-wit:

All that tract or parcel of land lying, situate and being in the 1333rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, designated as Tract D containing 5 acres as shown on a plat of survey made by Lehland H. Moss, Jr., Surveyor, dated May 30, 2003, which is recorded in the office of Clerk, Emanuel County Superior Court, in Plat Book 21, Page 130, to which reference is made as a part of this description. Said Tract D fronts a distance of 258.3 feet on the Northern side of Patrick Road (County Road No. 317) and is bounded on the North by lands of E.C. Patrick Trust No. 1; East by lands of E.C. Patrick Trust No. 1 and lands of Edwin C. Patrick, Jr. and Bethann Patrick; South by Patrick Road (County Road No. 317); and West by Tract C as shown on the afore referenced plat of survey being the lands of Peggy R. Fletcher. Tract D is a portion of a 16.3 acre tract of land described in a Joint Survivorship Warranty Deed dated July 30, 1976, from E.C. Patrick to Danny W. Patrick and Peggy R. Patrick which is recorded in Emanuel County Records Deed Book GR, Page 298. Danny W. Patrick and Peggy R. Patrick conveyed said property to George Richard Parks, Jr. by Warranty Deed dated September 29, 1994, recorded in Deed Book 65, pages 369-370. Said property was conveyed by George Richard Parks, Jr. to Danny W. Patrick and Peggy R. Patrick by Warranty Deed dated September 29, 1994, which is recorded in Deed Book 65, page 371. Danny Wayne Patrick died intestate a resident of Emanuel County, Georgia, on February 12, 1996. An administration proceeding was filed in the Probate Court of Emanuel County, Georgia, on February 26, 1996, and Melissa L. Patrick was appointed as Administrator of the Danny W. Patrick Estate. The heirs at law of Daniel Wayne Patrick, Melissa L. Patrick, and Ashley D. Patrick conveyed their interest in and to said Peggy R. Patrick by Quitclaim Deed dated March 1, 1996, which is recorded in Deed Book 82, pages 102-103.

Said property is to be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes, which are liens, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens and encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants and matters superior to the aforesaid Deed to Secure Debt first set out above. Said property is also sold “as is” without any representation, warranty, or recourse against the above named creditor or the undersigned.

The undersigned will execute a deed to the purchaser as authorized by the aforementioned debt deed.

This the 2nd day of June, 2017.

First Covenant Bank as Attorney in Fact for

Ashley D. Patrick

BROWN ROUNTREE PC

26 N MAIN STREET

STATESBORO, GEORGIA 30458

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE COUNTY OF EMANUEL STATE OF GEORGIA

CHIRETHA DOYLE HARDEN, Planintiff, vs

DEXTER DURELL HARDEN, SR., Defendant

CIVIL ACTION FILE

NO. 17CV170

NOTICE

TO: DEXTER DURELL HARDEN, SR.

By Order of the Court for Publication dated the 1st day of June, 2017, you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of June, 2017, CHIRETHA DOYLE HARDEN filed a Complaint against you for divorce. You are hereby required to file with the Clerk of Emanuel County Superior Court and serve upon JON A. LEVIS, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is: Post Office Box 129, 101 South Main Street, Swainsboro, Georgia 30401, an Answer to the Complaint within sixty (60) days of June 1, 2017.

WITTNESS the Honorable Presiding Judge, Emanuel County Superior Court, this 1st day of June, 2017.

KRISTEN HALL, CLERK

SUPERIOR COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

MERRILL & STONE, LLC

POST OFFICE BOX 129

101 SOUTH MAIN STREET

SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA 30401

(478) 237-7029

In compliance with O.C.G.A. § 44-12-236 of The Disposition of Unclaimed Property Act, Jefferson Energy Cooperative is attempting to locate members whose capital credit checks were issued in 2011, but which have been returned by the United States Post Office as “undeliverable” or have otherwise been unclaimed. These returned capital credits are for patronage allocated during years 1977 – 1978.

A current list of these members, and their last known addresses, is posted on the JEC website (www.jec.coop) and maintained at our corporate office located at 3077 Highway 17 North, Wrens, Georgia for review from 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you believe you may be entitled to receive a patronage capital allocation that was paid by Jefferson Energy Cooperative in 2011, please contact Customer Service at 1-877-JEFERSON. To claim these funds, you must show adequate proof of identity as well as provide information relating to your membership account with Jefferson Energy Cooperative.

The last possible date to claim these funds is September 29, 2017. If capital credit refunds are not claimed by this date, they will be used for economic development, education, or donated for charitable uses, as permitted by O.C.G.A. § 44-12-236.

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF EMANUEL

IN RE: ESTATE OF ARLIS H. WOMACK, JR., DECEASED.

All creditors of the estate of Arlis H. Womack, Jr. deceased, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render their demands to Richard M. McNeely, attorney for Eddie James Womack, Jr. Executor of the Arlis H. Womack, Jr. Estate at P. O. Box 767, Swainsboro, Georgia 30401, according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment of any indebtedness due the estate.

This 6th day of June, 2017.

Richard M. McNeely,

Attorney for Eddie James Womack, Jr.

Executor of the Arlis H. Womack, Jr. Estate

Richard M. McNeely, P.C.

P. O. Box 767

Swainsboro, Georgia 30401

(478) 237-4225

The public is hereby notified that Vimesh D. Patel has applied to the Office of the Emanuel County Board of Commissioners for the license to sell Beer and Wine at retail and c.o.p in the County of Emanuel, State of Georgia, at the following address 772 Hwy 86 E, Lyons, GA 30436

The Emanuel County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing into the merits of this application at the meeting room of the Emanuel County Board of Commissioners in Swainsboro, Georgia at 7 o’clock p.m. on the 19th day of June, 2017.

The public is further notified that anyone wishing to object to the issuance of this license is required to notify the Emanuel County Board of Commissioners in writing of their intention to appear and object at least five (5) business days prior to the date of the hearing as set forth above. This notice of intent to object should be delivered to the Office of the Emanuel County Board of Commissioners, 101 N. Main St. (County Office Building) Swainsboro, Georgia. This 22nd day of May, 2017. Emanuel County Board Of Commissioners

The public is hereby notified that Jean Brinson has applied to the Office of the Emanuel County Board of Commissioners for the license to sell Beer and Wine at retail and c.o.p in the County of Emanuel, State of Georgia, at the following address 2559 Canoochee-Garfield Rd, Twin City, Ga 30471

The Emanuel County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing into the merits of this application at the meeting room of the Emanuel County Board of Commissioners in Swainsboro, Georgia at 7 o’clock p.m. on the 19th day of June, 2017.

The public is further notified that anyone wishing to object to the issuance of this license is required to notify the Emanuel County Board of Commissioners in writing of their intention to appear and object at least five (5) business days prior to the date of the hearing as set forth above. This notice of intent to object should be delivered to the Office of the Emanuel County Board of Commissioners, 101 N. Main St. (County Office Building) Swainsboro, Georgia. This 15th day of May, 2017. Emanuel County Board Of Commissioners

N THE SUPERIOR COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA

Frankie McNear, Paintiff, v,

Charlotte McNear, Defendant,

Civil Action No. 17CV155

NOTICE OF SUMMONS-SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: Charlotte McNear, Defendant Named Above:

You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking

Complaint for Divorce [state the relief sought] was filed against you in said court on May 23rd, 2017, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on May 23rd, 2017, you are

hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon Frankie McNear, plaintiff, whose address is P.O. Box 792 Twin City, Ga. 30471 an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Witness the Honorable Robert Reeves, Judge of said Court.

This the 23 day of May, 2017.

Courtney Rowland

Clerk of Superior Court

Emanuel County