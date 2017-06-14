Lastinger takes first win at Swainsboro Raceway
by Halei Lamb | June 14, 2017 11:14 am
In the Scare House of the South 440 division, Paul “Donut” Carroll and Tommy Davis earned heat race wins, leading the field to green. Davis took the lead off Turn 2 with Carrol second and Richard Lastinger third…
For the full story, check out this week’s Blade!
