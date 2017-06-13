Kittrell-Mikell earns Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership

Last Updated: June 12, 2017 at 3:28 pm

East Georgia State College’s Director of Academic Advising, Deborah N. Kittrell-Mikell, recently earned her Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership from Georgia Southern University. Her dissertation and focus of study was “The Cultivation of Fostering a College Student and the Goal of Producing a College Graduate Using Retention, Progression and Graduation (RPG) Initiatives: A University Systems’ Approach to Complete College.”

Dr. Kittrell-Mikell, in addition to serving as Director of Academic Advising, has a life membership with Chi Sigma Iota, an International Counseling Academic and Professional Honor Society. She also maintains her certification in School Counseling for the State of Georgia.

Since 1995, she has been an active member of the National Academic Advising Association (NACADA) and, in 2003, she became a member of Pi Lambda Theta (Professional Association in Education.) She is also a member since 2008 of the Golden Key International Honor Society and, in 2009, she was selected for lifetime membership in Delta Epsilon Iota.