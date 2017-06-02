Join EGSC at The Morgan House today!
by Katelyn Moore, East Georgia State College | June 2, 2017 11:47 am
Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 8:49 am
Today, beginning at 5:30 p.m., join the East Georgia State College family as they enjoy First Friday at the Morgan House. This month, there will be music by the EGSC Music Makers and an exhibit of photography from EGSC’s Study Abroad Costa Rica Program. There will also be ice-cold watermelon and lemonade provided by the Department of Information Technology.
The Morgan House is located at 521 West Moring Street in Swainsboro. Don’t miss this great chance for the community and campus to interact in a fun, relaxed evening of fellowship and entertainment.
Hope to see you there!
