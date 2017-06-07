Johnny Lee Young, 63

Mosley’s Funeral Home announces the death of Johnny Lee Young, 63. He departed this life Thursday, May 18, 2017 after a long illness.

Mr. Johnny Lee Young was born October 14, 1953 to Mattie Young and the late Charlie Young. At an early age, he gave his life to Christ. He attended school in the Emanuel County school system and graduated from Swainsboro High School in 1972. He worked at Swainsboro Print Work for many years and other places throughout his lifetime. He was proceeded in death by a sister, Lela Bell Coleman of Swainsboro; and a brother; Willie James Young of Swainsboro.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Young; two daughters, Latoya and Jasmine Young, both of Swainsboro;

two grandsons, Ishmeall and Najayeah Young, both of Swainsboro; two brothers, Charles Young and

Dale Young of Swainsboro; a sister, Gail Heggs of Swainsboro; Tyrone Young of Augusta; and a host of

aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Mosely’s Funeral Home were in charge of arrangements.