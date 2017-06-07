Jessica Valencia Roberts, 29

Funeral services for Jessica Valencia Roberts, 29, were held Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Phillip Baptist Church with Minister Keith McKinney presiding. Interment followed at the Swainsboro City Cemetery. She passed away May 30, 2017 at Pruitt Health – Swainsboro following an extended illness.

Mrs. Jessica Valencia Roberts was born November 23, 1987 to Anna Y. Roberts and Clarence E. Howard Sr. She accepted Jesus Christ at a young age and was a member of Full Deliverance Church of Jesus, led by Barbara Tillman. She attended Emanuel County schools and graduated from Swainsboro High School in 2006. Jessica was preceded in death by by her godfather, Gordon Hill.

Survivors include two children, Ja’Briyah Roberts and Master Sa’Davieon Worthen; mother, Anna Y. Roberts; father, Clarence E. Howard; three sisters, Nicole Howard, LaQuonda Roberts, and Tiffany Lane; two brothers, Clearence Howard Jr. and Demetrice Howard; maternal grandmother, Annie May Roberts; paternal grandmother, Lutisha Howard; six stepsisters, Rose Ricks, Tiffany Ricks, Tawanda Bailey, Latika Cuyler, Lyshondra Williams, and Taquita Hill; goddaughter, Dionna Freeman; two godsisters, Miracle Hill and Deandrea Lee; two godbrothers, Tyson Williams and Demetrice Hill; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Pallbearers were Alonzo Roberts II, Larry Williams, Steven Nwakadu, Tyson Williams, Jaron Howard, and Jahheme Miller. Flower bearers were family and friends.

Mosley’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

ROBERTS