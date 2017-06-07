Jail Activity 6-7-17

Jean Paul Tuttle, 17, 81 McKenzie Dr.; entered 5/1/17; Driving While Unlicensed/Expired, Seat belt violation, Seat belt violation, Safety Restraint Violation (under 5 YOA); released 5/1/17; SPD

Soriano Gregorio Aragon, 29, 655 Atlanta Rd, Cummimgs; entered 5/29/17; Driving while unlicensed/Expired, Speeding 15-29 MOH over, Taillight requirements, Release date 5/29/17; OPPD

Jameria Shanquel Mullins, 22, 301 Noble Oaks Dr Apt 2903 Savannah; entered 5/29/17; Expired tag, Driving lic susp/revm, released 5/29/17; OOPD

Melissa Ann Henry, 43, 209 McKenzie Drive Swainsboro; entered 5/29/17; Theft/shoplifting-f/m, Criminal trespassing, Probation/Swainsboro PD, Middle Ga Probation; SPD

Diaz Perez, 52, 695 Lemon Rd Swainsboro Ga,; entered 5/29/17; Driving while unlicensed/Expired, Windshields/front door cracked/tinted/matles proh; released 5/29/17; OPPD

Laura Minty Lee Walls, 27, 101 Charm St Wadley; entered 5/29/17; Probaation/Swainsboro PD/Middle Ga Probation; Theft/taking- f/m; ECSO

Darlene Lavenia Walla, 32 145 Kings Ln Ellabell; entered 5/29/17; Burglary; Released 5/30/17; ECSO

Shawntress Aaliyah Smith, 20, 710 Ga Ave Apt-116D Statesboro; entered 5/30/17; Disorderly conduct; Released5/30/17; ECSO

Timothy Leon Bush, 33, 217 Happiness Dr Swainsboro; entered 5/30/17; Fleeing/attempt to elude officer, Obstruction/hindering of officer, Reckless driving, Driving lic susp/revolked, Probation/Superior Court/J.Scott, Theft/taking; ECSO

Maurice Antwon Ealy, 37, 1005 East 28th Ave Tampa, Fla.,; entered 5/30/17; FEDERAL INMATE, US MARSHAL, NO BOND; Released 5/31/17; FEDS

Tarrie Lee Williams, 55, 116 Brown Ave Apt 3D Twin City; entered 5/30/17; Driving Lic susp/revolked, No insurance, Seat belt violation; Released 5/30/17; SPD

Christopher Austin Scarboro, 20, 41 Claxton Scott Way Kite; entered 5/31/17; Criminal trespassing, Simple battery, Underage drinking; Released 6/1/17; ECSO

Daniella Regina Brinson, 35, 221 East Pine St Apt 5D Swainsboro; entered 6/1/17; Driving lic susp/revolked, No insurance, Suspended registration; Released 6/1/17; ECSO

Hihn Henry Frances. 46, 36 Pendleton Springs Rd Oak Park; entered 6/1/17; Viol probation-/list orig charge; Released 6/5/17; OPPD

Samone Taylor Clark, 20, 390 Bradswell Blvd Swainsboro; entered 6/1/17; Disorderly conduct; Released 6/2/17; SPD

Shantell Tanisha Cross, 22, 529 Gumlog Rd Apt 3 Swainsboro; entered 6/1/107; Disorderly conduct; Released 6/1/17; SPD

Willie Earl Grimes, 27, 747 Ga Hwy 128 Apt 401 Roberta; entered 6/1/17; No insurance; Released 6/2/17; OPPD

Ab Gardner, 65, 24 Maple Rd Swainsboro; entered 6/1/17; DUI/Refusal, Failure to maintan lane, Reckless driving, Seat belt violation, Improper stopping on roadway/vehicle towed; Released 6/2/17; SPD

Allen Nathan McDaniel, 24, 141 Tiger Trail Swainsboro; entered 6/2/17; Hold for Laurens County; Released 6/2/17; ECSO

Alexander Kelley Camp, 27, 333 Cook Rd Flemming; entered 6/2/17; Hold for Chatham Co; Released 6/5/17; Stillmore PD

Michael Taurean Brown, 34, 153 Tiger Trail Swainsboro; entered 6/2/17; Terror threats and acts, Hold for warrant; SPD

Kevin Gordon Welch, 56, Swainsboro Inn Rm 116 Swaisboro; entered 6/2/17; Probation/Swaisnboro PD, Middle Ga Probation; Released 6/4/17; Wlak-In

Jamal Rockkeem Rucker, 30, 221 Warren Ave Swainsboro; entered 6/2/17; Probation/ Superior Court/J. Scott; Released 6/4/17; Walk-In

Renee Latoya Davis, 34, 369 Trout St Midville; entered 6/2/17; Loud music, DUI/alch, Open contanier; released 6/5/17; SPD

Daniel Kennon Elliott, 41, 768 Hwy 221 Adrian; entered 6/2/17; Fail to appear orig charge; Released 6/5/17; SPD

Crystal Lynn Akridge, 33, Budget Inn Rm 109 Swainsboro; entered 6/2/017; Probation Violation, Out of town, Hold for Laurens County, Give false name/false info/police; Released 6/5/17; ECSO

Larry Joe Lester, 68, 416 Jerome St Po Box 773 Swainsboro Ga,; entered 6/2/017; Driving lic susp/revolked, Suspended registration, Violation of license, Restrictions, No insurance, Alteraion/Improper plates; Released 6/3/17; ECSO

Nicole Rebecca Appling, 41, 305 Mills St Adrian; entered 6/3/17; Disorderly conduct; Released 6/3/17; ECSO

Wilbert Johnson, 58, 305 Mills St Adrian; entered 6/3/17; Disorderly conduct; Released 6/3/17; ECSO

Anthoney Carlos Henry, 36, 632 East Main St Swainsboro; entered 6/3/17; Driving while unlicensed/expired, Seat belt violation, Headlight requirements, 2nd offence driving while unlicensed/expired, Failure to comply, New residence shall obtain Ga license, Opem container, Hold until court on 6/5/17; Released on probation per SPD

Dewayne Terry Raymond, 50, 322 S. Main St Swainsboro,; entered 6/4/17; Disorderly conduct, 12hr hold due to intoxication per SPD; Released 6/4/17; SPD

Shirley McMillianYoung, 48, 2806 Cornelia Rd Augusta,; entered 6/4/17; Driving lic suso/revolked, No insrance, Obstruction/Officer; Released 6/4/17; ECSO

Simon Lucianp, Carpo, 22, 125 Shedburn Rd Orangeburg, SC,; entered 6/4/17; Speeding 30+ MPH over, Driving lic susp/revolked, Reckless driving; Released 6/5/17; OPPD

Delene Brinson, 59, 1661 Hwy 56 North Swainsboro; entered 6/4/17; Disorderly conduct; Released 6/41/17; SPD

Dyshun Jacquez Woods, 18, 429 Harris St Swainsboro; entered 6/5/17; Driving while unlicensed/expired, Interference w/Officer; SPD