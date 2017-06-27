Goss awarded Governor’s Teaching Fellowship

Natasha Goss, Assistant Professor of Accounting at East Georgia State College in Swainsboro, has been awarded a Governor’s Teaching Fellowship by the University of Georgia (UGA). Professor Goss will participate in the Fellowship on UGA’s Athens campus next year.

The Governor’s Teaching Fellows Program was established by Zell Miller, Governor of Georgia from 1991 – 1999, to provide Georgia’s higher education faculty with expanded opportunities for developing important teaching skills. The program is offered through UGA’s Institute of Higher Education.

According to Dr. Lee Cheek, EGSC’s Dean of the School of Social Sciences, “Professor Goss is to be congratulated for this excellent recognition, and for her ability to continue to advance her already highly-talented classroom abilities. She will now be able to support our emphases in academic achievement and learning at a statewide level.”