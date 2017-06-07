Georgie L. Smith, 75

Funeral services for Georgie L. Smith, 75, were held Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Melvin Adams Jr. presiding. Internment was held at Swainsboro City Cemetery. She passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Augusta University Hospital following an extended illness.

Mrs. Georgie L. Smith was born in Kite on December 5, 1941 to the late Thomas and Hattie Mae Worthen. She was employed for many years at Butler’s Dry Cleaners in Jacksonville, Fla. She later moved back to Swainsboro, where she became a faithful member of Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Smith was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Walter Worthen Sr.

Survivors include four sisters, Jeanette Boyd of Jacksonville, Fla., Lillie Bell Gilmore of Midville, Peralie T. Spann of California, and Linda Worthen of Swainsboro; two brothers, Eddie Worthen of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and Curtis (Ruth) Worthen of Melrose, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Paulbearers were Walter Worthen Jr., Thurman L. Ricks, Tyrone Clark, Jeffery Jones, Roger Richards, and Garrett Worthen. Flower attendants were friends of the family.

Mosley’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

