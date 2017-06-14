Foreign exchange students to be permitted next academic year
by Halei Lamb | June 14, 2017 11:01 am
by HALEI LAMB
At its meeting held Monday evening, the Board of Education (BOE) addressed the permissability of foreign exchange students within the school system. Emanuel County Schools ceased admitting international students a few years ago, but after hearing from individuals in the district who serve as agents to help place foreign exchange students, Superintent Dr. Kevin Judy brought the matter before the board for discussion…
For the full story, check out this week’s Blade!
comments » 1
Comment by Wanda Medeiros
June 14, 2017 at 11:20 am
Big mistake
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.