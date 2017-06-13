EGSC Softball to hold summer camps

East Georgia State College’s Softball Program will hold two camps this summer to help young softball players enhance their skills. The first camp will be held July 7 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and will focus on Softball Prospects.

Softball Prospect Camp is open to girls ages 14 – 18 and costs $50. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and is followed by introductions, fielding, hitting, lunch and a scrimmage. Those interested can register by visiting www.ega.edu/prospectcamp.

The second camp, which will be held July 10 and 11, 2017, focuses on Fundamental Softball Skills. The camp is open to girls ages 8 – 14 and is $75 for both days and $60 for one day. The camp will cover throwing, fielding, hitting and baserunning. This camp is fun and engaging for the campers and East Georgia Softball players will be in attendance. Registration is at 9 a.m. on the 10th and those interested can register online at www.ega.edu/skillscamp.

During each camp, each camper must bring their own equipment. Players should bring their own glove, cleats, running shoes or turf shoes, sun protection, helmet, bat, batting gloves, drink bottle and any other equipment they feel necessary to compete. Catchers must bring their own equipment. Please mark campers’ names on all items. The camp is not responsible for lost belongings.

For more information, contact Becca Hewitt at 912-678-4730 or rhewitt@ega.edu.