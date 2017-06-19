EGSC psychology professors earn ALG Grant
by Katelyn Moore, East Georgia State College | June 19, 2017 10:03 am
East Georgia State College psychology professors Deborah Lee, M.S., and Tori Kearns, Ph.D., were recently awarded their second Affordable Learning Georgia Textbook Transformation Grant. The ALG grants are part of a University System of Georgia initiative aimed to lower the cost of college and contribute to retention and graduation.
Their specific project targets cutting costs for psychology majors by providing students a no-cost textbook alternative for the required psychological adjustment course. During the Summer 2017 semester, both Kearns and Lee will begin their collaborations to create a magazine-inspired resource to be hosted by both MERLOT and the statewide repository (located at http://oer.galileo.usg.edu/). The grantees propose that a more student-friendly resource fraught with high-quality content in a succinct, eye-catching and interactive package will better facilitate learning. Currently, there are very few textbook options for psychological adjustment, and the few available are very costly. The grantees aspire to provide a scholarly resource that will enhance student introspection and lessen the financial burden imposed by exorbitant textbook expenses.
Dr. Tori Kearns is a professor of psychology and licensed psychologist. She serves as the Psychology Academic Coordinator at EGSC. She has been a faculty member since 2005 an was the EGSC-Statesboro Personal and Disabilities Counselor from 2005-2011.
Deborah Lee, M.S., is an assistant professor of psychology and serves as the Psychology Academic Advisor for EGSC-Statesboro. She has been a full-time faculty member since 2008 and part-time faculty member from 2006 – 2008.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.