EGSC psychology professors earn ALG Grant

East Georgia State College psychology professors Deborah Lee, M.S., and Tori Kearns, Ph.D., were recently awarded their second Affordable Learning Georgia Textbook Transformation Grant. The ALG grants are part of a University System of Georgia initiative aimed to lower the cost of college and contribute to retention and graduation.

Their specific project targets cutting costs for psychology majors by providing students a no-cost textbook alternative for the required psychological adjustment course. During the Summer 2017 semester, both Kearns and Lee will begin their collaborations to create a magazine-inspired resource to be hosted by both MERLOT and the statewide repository (located at http://oer.galileo.usg.edu/). The grantees propose that a more student-friendly resource fraught with high-quality content in a succinct, eye-catching and interactive package will better facilitate learning. Currently, there are very few textbook options for psychological adjustment, and the few available are very costly. The grantees aspire to provide a scholarly resource that will enhance student introspection and lessen the financial burden imposed by exorbitant textbook expenses.

Dr. Tori Kearns is a professor of psychology and licensed psychologist. She serves as the Psychology Academic Coordinator at EGSC. She has been a faculty member since 2005 an was the EGSC-Statesboro Personal and Disabilities Counselor from 2005-2011.

Deborah Lee, M.S., is an assistant professor of psychology and serves as the Psychology Academic Advisor for EGSC-Statesboro. She has been a full-time faculty member since 2008 and part-time faculty member from 2006 – 2008.