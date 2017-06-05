EGSC partners with Emanuel Medical to provide internships

East Georgia State College recently joined forces with Emanuel Medical Center in Swainsboro to offer internship opportunities to students enrolled in EGSC’s Biology degree program. The goal of this partnership is to provide high-quality internship learning experiences for college students in EGSC’s department of biology, while at the same time enhancing the resources available to EMC for its patients.

Interim Chair of Biology Dr. David Chevalier said of the partnership, “This internship will be a great opportunity for students who want to work in the medical field and should improve their chance to attend professional schools, such as medical school, upon receiving their Bachelor of Biology from EGSC.”

“The new internship agreement between the EGSC Department of Biology and Emanuel Medical Center will create real-world learning opportunities for EGSC Biology majors interested in health services occupations,” said Dr. Bob Boehmer, President of East Georgia State College. “Tanner Peebles, EGSC Biology major and Correll Scholarship recipient, will serve as the first biology student to intern at EMC during the Fall 2018 semester.”

Peebles said, “I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to gain an insight into the medical field through the partnership between Emanuel Medical Center and East Georgia State College.”

COO of Emanuel Medical, Damien Scott, said, “The partnership between EGSC and EMC to train, educate and develop a strong workforce will benefit our entire community.”

“Internships have become significant in today’s economy, and students with internships on their résumé have a much better opportunity of achieving a full-time position upon graduation,” continued Dr. Boehmer. “Please join in congratulating Dr. Chevalier and Mr. Scott for their vision in bringing this wonderful opportunity to fruition.”