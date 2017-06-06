EGSC holds Little Bobcat Basketball Camp

This past week, East Georgia State College held their annual Little Bobcat Basketball Camp for boys and girls ages 6 – 13. The camp, held over the span of four days, entertained campers and showed them valuable skills.

“This year’s Little Bobcat Camp was a success,” said EGSC Head Women’s Basketball Coach C.J. Pace. “The kids of the community got an opportunity to engage with some of the college players from the men’s and women’s teams, learn some fundamentals and play some basketball. We are proud about the camp’s growth and were glad to see some repeat campers! We hope that it will continue to grow each year. My staff and I had a great time and look forward to hosting another camp at the end of the summer or next year!”

To learn more about camps for students at EGSC, visit www.ega.edu or their Facebook page for more information.