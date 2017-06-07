ECSO report 6-7-17

Deputies with the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office reported…

May 26

Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on Old Savannah Road. Upon arrival, no occupants were observed in or around the vehicle. Deputies inventoried the vehicle, and a local wrecker service was contacted to remove it.

Complainant stated that two offenders stole a shop vac, two ladders, and a chainsaw from his residence, then pawned them at a shop in Metter without him permission. Deputy spoke with one of the offenders, who stated that the complainant gave permission to pawn said items.

May 27

Complainant stated that he and the witness returned from a graduation party when the involved offenders knocked on the door of the residence, which led to a physical altercation. Complainant fought off the offenders, who left thereafter. Complainant stated that during and after the altercation, one of the offenders indicated that he was “going to die.” Complainant also received a similar threat via phone call that night.

May 28

Complainant stated he was traveling on Lambs Bridge Road near Tiger Trail when he struck a deer, causing damage to his vehicle.

Complainant stated that she had received harassing sexual texts from the offenders.

May 29

Deputy was dispatched by jail staff to the incident location and met with the complainant, who stated that a gasoline can had been stolen from underneath his residence. Complainant also stated that he purchased a window unit from two offenders. After the purchase, complainant noticed that the unit appeared to have been snatched from a window, due to sheet rock remains and a damaged screw mount. At that point, complainant contacted the county jail. Said window unit matched a case from earlier that day. Complainant provided to the deputy where the offenders departed to and the vehicle they were traveling in. Window unit was placed into evidence, and the case was turned over to an investigator.

Deputy responded to Roundtree Church Road off Highway 56 North in reference to an air conditioning unit being stolen.

Victim at 110 Railroad Street stated that an unknown offender stole two of her goats, letting all of the other goats out of the pen in the process. Victim realized two had been stolen upon ushering the herd back into its pen. Victim contacted the deputy again a short time later and informed him that she was able to locate the missing goats via Facebook. Said goats were located in the backyard of a residence on Old Nunez Road, according to the victim.

Complainant stated that despite having tried to reach the him, complainant had not seen or heard from the victim, his son, since three days prior. Deputy was able to contact the victim and advised him to call the complainant.

Complainant stated that she and the offender got into an argument, which led to an altercation between the two parties. Complainant stated that the offender pushed her, so she reached for a knife to self-defend. Complainant stated that the complainant then searched for and found a gun outside the residence. Complainant heard the gun go off and hid in a closet until the offender left the scene. Complainant stated that the complainant was highly intoxicated. Deputy spoke with the 911 caller, the witness, who relayed similar information.

Complainant stated that he was on the offender’s property when the offender snatched him off of an ATV and struck him in the back of his neck. Offender accused the complainant of stealing food from his freezer. Witness, also the offender’s daughter, stated that she witnessed the offender hit the complainant.

May 30

Deputies were dispatched to 667 Wadley Coleman Lake Road in reference to an alarm. Deputies made contact with a resident of the location, who advised that all was well and the alarm company had been contacted and dismissed prior to their arrival.

Complainant at 350 Oak Grove Church Road stated that an offender had disposed of garbage in his front yard.

Victim stated that a hand gun had been stolen from his vehicle the previous day.

Deputy responded to 242 Forest Creek Road in reference to a two offenders trespassing on a property. Deputies spoke with one of them (the other had fled prior to arrival) and advised him to leave the property and not return.

Deputy responded to 2357 Highway 80 East and spoke with the complainant, who stated that the offender had removed property from his residence. Deputy advised the complainant to retain an attorney and follow his instruction.

Deputy responded to 856 Highway 1 South in reference to misappropriated funds regarding a victim. Deputy spoke with the complainant, who stated that the offender had not paid for the victim’s nursing home st ay, nor had she paid for any of the victim’s basic necessities.

Victim stated that his mailbox, including the post holding it, had been stolen.

Complainant stated that the tag on his motorcycle had been either stolen or lost.

Deputies were dispatched to 150 McMillan Drive in reference to a sounding alarm. Deputy made contact with the homeowner, who advised that he had accidentally entered the wrong passcode. All else appeared normal, and E911 was advised of the situation.

Deputies were dispatched to 426 Quick Road to assist with a structure fire. No injuries were reported.

Deputies responded to 1712 Highway 56 North in reference to a domestic dispute.

Deputies were dispatchedto a call in reference to burglary/forced entry.

Deputies responded to a domestic dispute.

Deputies were dispatched to 25 Quick Loop in reference to an unwanted person. Deputy made contact with the offenders as they were exiting the incident location. Deputy conducted a traffic stop and as he approached the vehicle, the offenderes proceeded to flee. Thereafter, the driver ditched the car and ran on foot. Reporting deputy then arrested the two remaining offenders and transported them to the county jail. Warrants were to be taken for the driver, who was located and apprehended later that afternoon.

May 31

Victim stated he struck a deer while traveling south on North Main St.

June 1

Victim reported striking a deer whil traveling west on I-16.

Victim reported striking a deer while traveling on Hwy. 1 South.

Complainant stated that she had sent funds via Western Union to the offender for a puppy, but never heard from the offender afterward.

Complainant stated that the offender had issued a fraudulent check.

Victim stated that the offender had been threatening her and her children via phone call and text message.

Complainant stated offender sent her pictures of a puppy that she intended on buying. The offender received the $240 for the puppy and refuses to contact complainant.

Complainant reported fraud due to a bed check that was sent in exchange for Park Lane Jewelry.

Complainant reported harassing communication from a previous relationship.

June 2

Complainant stated that the offender had battered/assaulted him.

Deputies responded to 141 Tiger Trail in reference to assault/battery offense.

Complainant reported the tag to his white Kia Optima was stollen off of his car.

Complainant stated he sold a vehicle to the offender but before the bank would write him a check, he had to have insurance. The offender stated he would be getting the insurance on May 30. Offender advised the complainant that some of the offenders buddies took the vehicle and wrecked it.

Deputy responded to Canoochee Garfield Rd. in reference to a reckless driver.

Deputies responded to a call in reference with disorderly conduct. Later, both offenders were found to be intoxicated at the time.

Complainant reported burglary and forced entry to his camper used for hunting season.

June 3

Complainant reported two offenders put locks on all the gates around the family property.

Complainant stated she struck a deer while traveling south on Hwy. 192 S.

June 4

Victim stated she left her car at a public location and stayed with a friend. Upon returning to her car, she stated someone shattered her rear glass window with a small rock, no items were missing.

Complainant stated he struck a deer while traveling on S. Old Reidsville Rd.

June 5

Complainant stated she struck a deer while traveling on Hwy. 80 E.

Deputy responded to 418 Fairground Rd. Lot 16 in reference to assault/battery offense.