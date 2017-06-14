Eason to host Skills and Drills Youth Camp

Beginning Thursday, June 22, through Friday, June 23, the first annual Skills and Drills Youth Camp will be hosted by Nick Eason, coach of the Tennessee Titans, at Swainsboro High School’s Tiger Field, located at 689 S. Main St. This camp is free and will be available to boys and girls, 6-16 years of age. Parents must register their kids for this event and sign waiver forms. Lunch will be served daily. On Friday, June 23, bounce houses will be provided for kids ages 3-5 years old.

With recent violence in our area, volunteers have come together to bring change and hope back to the community and encourage the public to bring their children to participate in this event. For more information, please contact Dessie Davis at 912- 536-3783 or Al Huston at 478- 268-0867.