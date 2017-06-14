Durden drafted by Red Sox

ECI graduate John David Durden II was selected by the Boston Red Sox today during the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft. He was drafted in the 20th round as the 611th overall pick. A Midville native, Durden will depart for Fort Myers, Fla., either Saturday or Sunday for rookie ball. Look for a full report in next Wednesday’s edition of The Blade. Congratulations and good luck, David!