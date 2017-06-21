Debra Ann Lloyd, 59

Funeral services for Debra Ann Lloyd, 59, were held Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Melvin Adams Jr. presiding. Internemet followed at Swainsboro City Cemetery. She passed away June 7, 2017.

Ms. Debra Ann Lloyd was born November 24, 1957 in Swainsboro to Elmer Seabrough Lloyd, Ero “Buddy” Rainey, and Tealang Lloyd. She attended school in the Emanuel County school system and was a member of the Swainsboro High School Class of 1977. Lloyd attended Swainsboro Technical College, graduating with a 4.0 in Child Care and Development. She attended Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church and was always known to be an exceptional dresser; she would have her neck and arms full of jewelry. For many years, Lloyd took care of her aunt, Louise Mason, before being called home.

Survivors include her children, Starkelia Brown, Sherkonda Lloyd, and Unrico Lloyd; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Cheryl Boston of Lawrenceville, Myra Golden of College Park, Vernell King, Delane L. Washington, Veronica Lloyd, and Wymonia L. Brown; brothers, Willie James Lloyd of Snellville, Calvin Lloyd, Tommy Lloyd, Bobby Lloyd, and Alvin Lloyd; a god-brother, Gary Bynum of Louisville; a devoted sister-in-law; a special friend; and many other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers were her grandchildren. Flower attendants were friends of the family.

Mosley’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.