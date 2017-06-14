City Council adopts resolution in support of SPD
by Halei Lamb | June 14, 2017 10:57 am
by HALEI LAMB
On Tuesday, May 30 at 5 p.m. at Swainsboro City Hall, Mayor Charles Schwabe and the Swainsboro City Council convened for a special called meeting. At the meeting, several business items were tended to, the most noteworthy coming after the conclusion of executive session, at which point council voted to adopt a resolution in support of the Swainsboro Police Department (SPD) and all of its affiliates, including its chief, Randy Ellison…
