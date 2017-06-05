CHOICE students graduate from EGSC

by LORA RAINES, CHOICE Academic Transition Teacher

Two students of the CHOICE (Creating Higher Education Opportunities to Increase College Experiences) Program for inclusive learning were among the graduates at the 56th Commencement Ceremony at East Georgia State College on May 5. Daizah Mariah Kelly of Garfield and Benjamin Henry Scott of Swainsboro were awarded the CHOICE Program Certificate of Accomplishment in Work Readiness Skills at the ceremony.

Kelly and Scott also earned the Service Seal of Distinction for completing 50 or more hours of community service. Emanuel Medical Center recently awarded them the Hospital Volunteer Service Award for 100 or more hours of service. They were the second cohort to graduate from EGSC.

“Daizah and Ben have followed in the footsteps of our first cohort who graduated in December: Tiffany Guthrie and Kasey Hayes of Toombs County and Sharaun Bright of Swainsboro,” said CHOICE Program Director Theresa R. Davis. “These students have begun a tradition of excellence in academics, career preparation and community service that we expect our future students to continue.”

The second inclusive postsecondary program in the state, CHOICE enrolled its first students in Spring 2015 with funding from the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) and the Model Transition and Postsecondary Programs for Students with Intellectual Disabilities (TPSID) grant provided by the U.S. Department of Education to institutions of higher education to support the creation or expansion of high quality, inclusive model comprehensive transition and postsecondary programs.

CHOICE is a two-year collegiate program culminating in the potential receipt of college course credit, workforce preparedness and life-long learning experiences. In addition to the CHOICE curriculum of career and life skill courses, students take a core of required regular college courses and electives related to their career and life goals. CHOICE students engage in job shadowing and complete internships in their career areas, a component of the program known as work-based learning. GVRA supports CHOICE students in their career paths.

CHOICE has been designated a Comprehensive Transition Program by the Department of Education.