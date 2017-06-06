CCO to perform at EGSC’s fifth annual Patriotic Concert, “An American Salute”

Last Updated: June 6, 2017 at 9:51 am

On Tuesday, June 27, 2017, East Georgia State College will host their fifth annual Patriotic Concert, “An American Salute,” at the Luck Flanders Gambrell Building Auditorium. Beginning with a cookout at 5:30 p.m., followed by a concert featuring the Columbia County Orchestra at 7 p.m., the event is free and open to the public.

The Columbia County Orchestra (CCO) was founded in February 2008, by Rob Nordan, Music Director, who is an area music educator, free-lance musician, and church musician. The purpose of the CCO is to promote the musical arts and foster music appreciation, while also providing an outlet for amateur and professional musicians to express their musical talents in and around the CSRA. The CCO is the parent organization of the overall association of Columbia County orchestras and the Columbia County Youth Orchestra (CCYO). Instrumentalists come from across the area including the following counties: Columbia, Richmond, Aiken, Emanuel, and Toombs. The current groups do over 15 concerts annually. The CCO has a board of directors, which administrates the non-profit, 501c3 IRS approved organization.

The Patriotic Concert at EGSC is part of the Vision Series.