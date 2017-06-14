BBQ fundraiser for the Taylor Nicole Hooks Memorial Scholarship Fund

A BBQ fundraising event for the Taylor Nicole Hooks Memorial Scholarship Fund will be held June 16-17 at the Swainsboro Moose Lodge, with doors being open Friday at 4:30 p.m. Plates will be $6 each and purchasers will have the options of dine-in or carry-out. Music performances will be provided both nights. For more information please contact Mike Godbee at 478-299-8494, Craig Lamb at 478-206-0019, or Priscilla Hooks at 478-331-9037.