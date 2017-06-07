Anderson Smart Sr., 83

Funeral services for Anderson Smart Sr., 83, of Midville were held Friday May 26, 2017 at 6 p.m. at Mosley’s Funeral Home Chapel. He passed away Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Pruitt Health – Swainsboro following an extended illness.

Survivors include two sons, Anderson Smart Jr. of Atlanta and Darrell Smart of Stillmore; one brother, Mack Smart of Cleveland, Ohio; three sisters, Mattie Green and Gertrude Shannon both of Pickens, Miss., and Rosie Horhn of Cleveland, Ohio; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Mosley’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.