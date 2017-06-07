A tribute to Taylor

by HALEI LAMB

“She’s strong-willed and independent. She’s as beautiful inside as she is outside. She’ll never take no for an answer, and when she’s told she can’t do it, she’ll prove you wrong every time. She loves the thrill of the ride and the romance of an adventure. She’s you and she’s me… But most of all, she just is. Long live the Iron Cowgirl!”

Maribeth Shanley authored the above-quoted poem. Unknowingly, she embodied one of Emanuel County’s most beloved teens to a tee.

Taylor Nicole Hooks was born in Savannah on September 15, 1997 to Shawn Hooks and Priscilla Riner Hooks. Shawn’s mother, Mickey Hooks, was there when she arrived. “I remember the first time I held Taylor… It was an awesome day. I knew that she was a blessing from the Lord” she said.

How right she was. From that moment on, Taylor began touching the lives of all who knew her, especially her parents. “Taylor picked up on everything very quick,” Priscilla said. “She was very independent and very loving.”

“As a child, Taylor was wide open,” Shawn added. “She loved working her dogs, fishing, and hunting. She was a country girl; if you saw her as she got older, you wouldn’t think it, but she was. She loved riding her horses, too.”

Those were all qualities she continued to display until her passing. In the early morning hours of Friday, May 26, Taylor was riding passenger in the northern part of Emanuel County when tragedy struck. Neally Alderman of Metter missed a stop sign and struck a tree on Wadley-Coleman Lake Road near Midville. Taylor succumbed to extensive injuries following the crash.

In addition to her parents and paternal grandmother, Taylor left behind her brother, Chase Hooks; maternal grandparents, Larry and Debbie Riner; paternal grandfather, J.W. Hooks; great-grandparents, Elizabeth Smith and Raymond and Ava Riner; aunts and uncles, Kris (Joanna) Riner and Ray (Tabatha) Downer; and many cousins, extended family, and her beloved dogs, Oliver and Shug.

Still, Taylor affected far more than the aforementioned individuals. “Taylor Pooh,” or “Pooh” as it was shortened in her later years, made friends with anyone and everyone she met. Thus, her sudden death took the community by storm. Those who knew her best would agree that Taylor exhibited many lovable qualities. She was free-spirited, charismatic, sassy, and beautiful. Her dad, however, summed it up best.

“If I had to sum up Taylor in a few words, she was ‘one in a million,’” Shawn said.

Her rural upbringing heavily influenced the person she became. She was a go-getter with an unmatched work ethic. She succeeded at everything she did, including a virtual boutique at just 13-years-old. “I knew then she was bound for greatness,” Priscilla said.

Indeed, her list of accomplishments prove that she had a Midas touch. For starters, she achieved excellence at the highest level of coonhound bench showing. She won at both state and national shows, missing the overall national title by just one pick. She earned multiple Georgia and Alabama state championships, and led dogs to the winner’s circle at prestigious events such as the Grand American, Autumn Oaks, the Winter Classic, Southeastern Treeing Walker Days, and Youth Nationals. Taylor competed so well that the American Kennel Club offered her a professional handling job after she graduated.

Yet, Taylor still found ways to impress. She was given her first horse, Applejack, at the age of 3. Priscilla and Shawn drove through the night to Alabama to look at the horse. Lo and behold, they deemed Applejack perfect for their daughter and brought her back home. She rode Applejack everywhere until she became involved in barrel racing four years later. Taylor had just recovered from surgery on her heart to repair SVT. An arena opened in the area and after consulting with her cardiologist, Taylor’s parents purchased her first barrel horse, Panda, and so began her need for speed. She eventually came to own and deeply love her record-setting mare, Turn Three For Money, also known as Shorty. Together, the duo earned numerous accolades. Taylor was a past reserve round champion at Youth World Finals, a top 10 finalist at the Open World Finals, held multiple Georgia Sports Arena (GSA) Buckle Series titles, was a top five finalist at the All-American Youth Barrel Race, and was a multiple-arena record setter.

Her best year with Shorty came in 2012 when she won the Georgia state championship. “That year was big for her,” Priscilla said. “She won so much but was always just short of the major win.” That year, she capitalized, taking both the GSA Youth and Open titles, finishing second at Youth World and in the top five at the All-American in Mississippi, and several other wins against some of the toughest races in the country. “Going into the weekend of the Georgia NBHA State Championship, I had a good feeling. I knew it was her race to win or hers to lose, and win it she did,” her mother added. That memory of her Taylor Pooh, she said, will live on with her forever.

Though all of her extracurricular accomplishments were important, what her family admired most was her dedication to her education. She graduated from Emanuel County Institute with honors in 2016. She collected Star Honor Roll status all four years of high school, as well as the Academic Excellence Award and the highest award for chemistry. Additionally, Taylor placed first in ag sales at the region FFA competition. She was a member of Future Business Leaders of America and attended East Georgia State College through the dual enrollment/Move On When Ready program. While at East Georgia, she was a Correll Scholar and received multiple scholarships, some of which included the Missouri Canady Dudley Scholarship, the EGSC Leadership Scholarship, the Correll Scholarship, the Johnson Coca-Cola Scholarship, and the Pin Hi Scholarship. She was on track to graduate in the spring and move to Savannah to pursue either pharmacy or surgery tech. Her future was radiant.

In the meantime, however, she stayed committed to her part-time jobs at Dot’s Boutique and CPR Tan and Fitness. She had a knack for making friends, so customer service came easily to her. Debbie visited the boutique in town frequently as both a grandparent and a shopper. She shared a unique bond with Taylor, one that she said she’ll be eternally grateful for now.

“What I had with her was very rare. It was almost indescribable,” Debbie said. “She was what I would call ‘my person,’ and I was what she would call ‘her person.’ We shared many a moments together. We’d text daily and have lunch together a lot. Losing her hasn’t been easy, but I’m so thankful for all the memories I have with her.”

All the same, those who knew and loved Taylor have their own memories to lean on. From the friends she grew up with in grade school to the passersby she acquainted at barrel race shows, Taylor was well-known for her charm and benevolence. She often lightheartedly referred to herself as “fabulous” and a “princess.” She never took herself too seriously, though. Dropping her own agenda to help someone else wasn’t out of the norm for Taylor.

“She always seemed more grown than she was,” said Mickey. “She reached out to people who needed her. She had a heart of gold and she loved everyone with all of her heart. Just like we’ll never forget her, Taylor’s love toward other people will never be forgotten.”

Despite having departed this life, Taylor still managed to effect others. She elected to become an organ donor at the ripe age of 16, so when she passed, her organs went to save the lives of others. “That’s just how Pooh was, and I hope that’s how people remember her,” said Debbie.

She attended Hines Baptist Church with Mickey and was saved at 12-years-old. At approximately 13, she was baptized. “Taylor knew when she came to my house that it was all about Jesus,” Mickey said. “It was hard at first, dealing with her passing, but I’ve found peace.” That peace, she said, is knowing that her granddaughter was secure in her walk with the Lord. Since her death, friends and family members have made donations to the Gideons in her memory.

Likewise, Taylor’s legacy will continue through her own memorial scholarship fund. A benefit will be held Friday, June 16 at the Swainsboro Moose Lodge. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m., and barbecue plates will be available for dine-in or carry-out beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold; customers are instructed to simply stop by and purchase their plates. There will be live music at 6 p.m. provided by Danny Carter, the Double Eagle Band, and Dawn, Amanda, and the Southpaw Band. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit the scholarship. Should any businesses or citizens wish to donate items to be auctioned off or desire to make a monetary contribution for the food, contact Mike Godbee at 478-299-8494 or Craig Lamb at 478-206-0019.

“She was just a good kid. She lived life to the fullest, she had good values, she set goals and achieved them. She was always happy and didn’t hold back,” Shawn said. “I didn’t realize until the funeral that she had affected that many lives. The way she carried herself, the community liked her… I miss her and I can’t wait until the day I get to see her again, but it makes me proud to know that I raised her right.”

“Taylor’s favorite color was purple. She loved coffee, especially her hazelnut creamer. Bernie’s was her favorite place to eat breakfast,” Priscilla said, reminiscing about her late daughter. She, too, said she was unaware of the reach Taylor had with her fellow man. “I am beyond blessed to be the mother of this amazing angel. She may have only lived 19 years, but I will carry with me a lifetime of happiness from being her mother.”

Eerily wise, Taylor’s favorite Bible verse was Proverbs 21:31, “The horse is made ready for the day of Battle, but victory rests with the Lord.” Though her absence is unapologetically blatant and we mourn the loss of her, we must grab the reins that are the silver lining of Taylor’s passing securely in our hands and hold on tight. No doubt, the ride we’re saddling up for will be difficult, but perhaps one shard of encouragement we have is knowing that when she exited the arena of life, she did so with no regrets. She lived her life in parallel to the way she rode — full-throttle, barreling onward without hesitation in jubilant bliss. She treated every day as if it were her last ride, and whether she knew it or not, Taylor prepared us along the way for the battle ahead through her love and her grace. Lest we never forget the impact she had on our lives and all of those around us. More than that, it would suit us well to ride the way she did; do all things with confidence, have compassion, find joy in the little things, care for others unconditionally, and delight in every stop we make while on our rodeo tour of life. Until our own clock stops, let us always remember and console in the fact that our precious, fabulous cowgirl is waiting for us and cheering us on from the other side of the alleyway.



