Zaveion Daequan Ricks, 17

Funeral services for Zaveion Daequan Ricks, 17, of Swainsboro were held Sunday, April 29, 2017 at St. Philip Baptist Church at 3 p.m. with Pastor Rev. James E. Love officiating. He died on April 22, 2017.

Zaveion Daequan Ricks was born on August 24, 1999, to Tara Shanise Ricks in Swainsboro. He was a member of The Greater Sr. James Missionary Baptist Church. Ricks attended the Emanuel County School System where he participated in football and wrestling. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Zavion was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Mr. Walter Worthen Sr.; an uncle, Mr. Gary Worthen; great-great grandmother, Ms. Mary Spikes Foster; and great-grandmother, Ms. Ruby Spears.

Survivors include his mother, Ms. Tara Shanise Ricks; brothers, Kevin Starnes Jr. and Jamauri Ricks; grandmother, Ms. Mary Helen Worthen; great grandmother, Mrs. Lelia Worthen; three uncles, Mr. Derrick Ricks, Mr. Ricky Thomas, and Mr. Walter Worthen Jr.; an aunt, Mr. Gwendolyn Foster; and a very special friend, Miss Chloe Moore, all of Swainsboro; his father, Mr. Dameion Spears; a brother, Trajure Gordon; grandmother, Ms. Connie Spears; two aunts, Mrs. Janice (Tim) Wadley and Mrs. Dashah (Terry) Smith; two uncles, Mr. Demond Spears and Mr. Jamie Spears, all of Stillmore; his “Pop”, Mr. Thomas (Melissa) Ike Devouil; three sisters, Alexius Devouil, Ikera Devouil, and Rayvan Marsh-Devouil; two brothers, Tavarius Devouil and Dendrick Devouil; grandfather, Mr. Thomas Gray Devouil; grandmother, Ms. Leona Archie; two uncles, Mr. Mitchell Archie and Mr. Hananzas Ricks; cousins, Monica Spikes Pina, Mikey, Christopher, and Atticus of Toano, Virginia, and Martin Spikes Jr. of Williamsburg, Virginia; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends.

Pallbearers were Chico Washington Jr., Clifford “Chucky” Dixon, Tyus Kirkland, Jahrii Brown, Antonio Kirkland, and Ishmeall Young. Honorary Pallbearers were Rashonn Brown Sr., Adrienne Miles, Garrett Worthen Sr., Shaquille Cowart, and Dyquareous Hackett. Flower bearers were classmates, family, and friends.

Mosley’s Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.