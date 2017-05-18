You don’t see this often
by Pam Akridge | May 18, 2017 10:51 am
Staff photo from the Forest Blade in 1975, Howard Henson captured this photo and there was no explanation needed for him or least to the Swainsboro residents who have had their garbage bags torn open by the dogs on occasions. Now all the residents have to worry about are cats, coons, possums and the like.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.