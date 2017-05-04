Yard Sale
by Pam Akridge | May 4, 2017 1:58 pm
There will be a yard sale on Saturday May 6th, 7:30a.m. to 12 noon at Pentecostal Lighthouse Church, Hwy 1 North in Swainsboro. Follow the signs to blue metal building behind church. Lots of new and used items, including sofa, recliner, knives, electronics, shutters, smart boards, projectors, new and used cloths, one piece student desks, doors and lots more.
