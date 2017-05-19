Who Remembers When?
by Pam Akridge | May 19, 2017 10:04 am
From the files of The Forest Blade 1975
Members of the First Methodist Church of Swainsboro got “shook up” when this for sale sign showed of on their front lawn recently. The pastor, the Rev Donald Sparks, said it was the work of a prankster. The small note on the side says: “Please do not remove this ‘For Sale” sign until Mr. Sparks see it.” Staff photo by Bill Rogers Jr.
We here at the Forest Blade would like to know the prank(meaning) behind this. If anyone knows, please let us know. It will be a great tail/follow up on this story from 1975.
