Want to learn to weld? Don’t wait!

Last Updated: May 18, 2017 at 5:29 pm

Have you ever considered welding as a career choice? With the retiring of baby boomers, the shortage of welders is becoming increasingly larger. Still, the younger generations are shying away from skilled labor trades like welding. If you’re one of those, think again before choosing your career! Most industry experts are projecting that there will be a shortage of 300,000 welders by the year 2020, and that figure is expected to rise by 100,000 in the four years thereafter!

When there’s a shortage of something needed, that necessity then comes at a higher price. Welding will remain a stable job market with rising wages because of future demand. That said, there couldn’t be a better time to jump into a welding career. Welder earnings can double or even triple when entering certain specialized fields! If you’d like more information about these opportunities, call Southeastern Tech at 478-289-2200 or 912-583-3100.