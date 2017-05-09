Walker, Masten sign to continue basketball careers

Last Updated: May 9, 2017 at 10:08 am

East Georgia State College’s Men’s Basketball team is proud to announce two of their players have signed to further their education and basketball careers.

Jervon Walker has signed a basketball scholarship to attend Rhinehardt University, located in Waleska, Ga.

“I am so proud to have had the pleasure of coaching Jervon for one year at EGSC,” said Men’s Basketball Head Coach Leroy Jordan. “We thank Jervon for his leadership and dedication that he brought to the EGSC men’s basketball team.”

Coach Jason Gillespie, head basketball coach at Rhinehardt, said, “We are very excited that Jervon chose to join our program at Rhinehardt. He fit in well with our current players when he came to visit. His motor and willingness to work hard stood out as a player that we need to have at Rhinehardt. Thanks to Coach Jordan, we were able to recruit Jervon for our team.”

EGSC player Stacy Masten also signed a basketball scholarship to attend Voorhees College in Denmark, S.C.

“I am so proud to have had the opportunity to coach Stacy for two years. He is definitely a good example of a student athlete, and I enjoyed coaching him,” said Coach Jordan.

Coach Derrick Mitchell, head coach at Voorhees College, said, “By signing, Stacy immediately upgrades not only the talent of our basketball team, but the character of the program as well. We try to recruit good players and Stacy exceeds those standards. We are lucky to have him coming to Voorhees.”